Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Villa agree to sign midfielder Tielemans
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Villa agree to sign midfielder Tielemans

11 Jun 2023 02:26AM (Updated: 11 Jun 2023 02:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Midfielder Youri Tielemans will join Aston Villa next season, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

After the expiration of his contract with Leicester City, the 26-year-old Belgium international is set to join the club on July 1.

Leicester's relegation last season prompted Tielemans to seek a new opportunity and he becomes Villa's first signing of the summer transfer window.

Tielemans attained hero status at the King Power Stadium in 2021 by scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Having started his career at Belgian side Anderlecht, Tielemans moved to AS Monaco in 2017 before joining Leicester two years later.

Villa finished seventh in the Premier League last season, earning them a spot in the Europa Conference League.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.