Villa announce partnership with Japan's Vissel Kobe
Villa announce partnership with Japan's Vissel Kobe

19 Oct 2023 04:28PM
Premier League club Aston Villa have agreed a partnership with Japan's Vissel Kobe which will see them share resources to improve youth development, both teams said on Thursday.

"The partnership will look to further open up pathways for talented Japanese players to play in Europe and, ultimately, at Aston Villa," Villa said.

"This synergy between the clubs will also extend to first team level, with the exchange of technical knowledge and coaching methodology together with collaboration in the areas of performance, scouting & recruitment, data analysis and overall squad management."

Villa added that two players from Kobe's Under-16 team will train with their academy this month, while Villa's academy team will compete in an international tournament in Japan in 2024.

Villa are fifth in the Premier League and next face West Ham United on Sunday. Kobe, who are top of the Japanese standings, take on Kashima Antlers on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

