Villa beat Spurs to reach FA Cup fifth round for first time in 10 years

BIRMINGHAM, England :Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey struck inside the first minute and Morgan Rogers added a second-half goal to secure a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur and lift their side into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time in 10 years on Sunday at Villa Park.

Villa took 58 seconds to score when Rogers waltzed forward virtually unchallenged before sending the ball into Ramsey's path. The 23-year-old fired straight at Antonin Kinsky who got two hands on it but the ball slipped through them into the net.

Rogers doubled the home side's lead in the 64th minute when Pedro Porro could not clear Leon Bailey's cross and Rogers was there to slot home the loose ball from close range for his 11th goal this season in all competitions for Unai Emery's team.

Villa's Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford, who had not played since Dec. 12, came on to make his debut two minutes after the second goal to loud cheers from the home fans.

Spurs' new signing Frenchman Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich pulled one back in the 91st minute with his first goal for the club when he flicked home Dejan Kulusevski's cross but despite some late pressure the hosts held out to claim the victory.

Premier League leaders Liverpool were dumped out of the FA Cup with a shock 1-0 loss at second-tier side Plymouth Argyle earlier on Sunday, while Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Championship side Blackburn Rovers 2-0 away.

Tottenham's loss leaves the Europa League as their only hope of a trophy this season after they were dumped out of the League Cup by Liverpool, who won Thursday's semi-final second leg 4-0 to progress 4-1 on aggregate to the final with Newcastle United.

Injury-hit Spurs, who are 14th in the Premier League table, six places and 10 points below Villa, squandered a handful of chances on a poor afternoon for Ange Postecoglou's side.

Son Heung-min missed a sitter in the first half when he latched onto Mikey Moore's cross but fired straight at keeper Emi Martinez from close range.

Spurs were more lively in the second half and defender Kevin Danso had a terrific chance late in the game but could only fire Porro's low cross wide of the post.

Villa's last fifth round appearance was in 2014-15 when they reached the final before losing 4-0 to Arsenal.