Villa coach Emery hits out at VAR after Europa League loss to Forest

May 1 : Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was scathing in his criticism of the Video Assistant Referee's (VAR) decisions in the Europa League first-leg tie against Nottingham Forest, taking issue with a tackle by Eliot Anderson.

Anderson made a sliding tackle on Ollie Watkins in which he won the ball but caught the English forward's ankle with his studs, with VAR reviewing the incident briefly before clearing it.

"It's a clear red card - I don't understand why the VAR is not calling the referee because it's so clear," Emery said after Thursday's match, which Forest won 1-0 courtesy of a Chris Wood penalty in the 71st minute.

"And it's very, very important. It's a huge, huge mistake. VAR is responsible. The referee - fantastic, fantastic job, 10 out of 10. I appreciated how he managed the match for 90 minutes.

"But I watched it back - wow. Huge. He could break his ankle. Wow, VAR - where are you? Please. It is your responsibility, we are professionals. You are doing very bad work because it was so clear for everybody. He could break his ankle."

Despite the severity of the challenge Watkins played the full 90 minutes, a boost for Villa's Champions League hopes for next season as this season comes to a close.

Watkins is Villa's top goalscorer this season, netting 15 goals so far in all competitions.

Villa, currently fifth in the Premier League table, face relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.