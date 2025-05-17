Villa cruise past sorry Spurs to boost Champions League push

BIRMINGHAM :High-flying Aston Villa comfortably dispatched Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Premier League on Friday to keep up their quest for more Champions League football and leave their wounded visitors focused on next week's Europa League final.

With Villa dominating possession in a party atmosphere for their final home game of the season, the breakthrough came in the 59th minute when centre-back Ezri Konsa whipped home after Ollie Watkins headed the ball into his path from a corner.

Midfielder Boubacar Kamara rifled home Villa's second in the 73rd minute to end the tepid resistance of Spurs, who hope to salvage an otherwise miserable season in Bilbao next week if they can beat Manchester United to lift the Europa League.

With one fixture left, Villa are on 66 points and fifth in the Premier League - the last qualifying berth for the Champions League. Chelsea are above them on goal difference after beating Manchester United also on Friday.

Manchester City are sixth on 65 points but with two games left.

Villa goalscorer Konsa said his goal came from a corner routine the team had worked on during the week, setting them on their way for a remarkable eighth consecutive home win.

"I’m just glad that we managed to get the win on our last home game and give the fans something to cheer for," he said.

"We knew today was a must-win. We want to play Champions League football again. We had a taste of it this season, got to the quarters. For us as players, it’s the competition that you want to play in."

After suffering a 21st defeat in this season, Spurs sit a woeful 17th in the Premier League with 38 points, just above the bottom three already relegated sides.

SON LOOKING FIT

Plagued by injuries, Spurs coach Ange Postecoglou at least had the pleasure of seeing his captain Son Heung-min, recently back, looking unscathed for the Bilbao clash.

"He is ready and available," Postecoglou said. It was important tonight and he feels like he is getting back to some rhythm."

Son was involved in the Londoners' best attacking buildups, but in truth they posed little danger. Villa enjoyed 69 per cent possession and had 18 shots to Spurs' three even without showing their usual intensity.

The home side's Morgan Rogers nearly saw a glancing header tipped round by Spurs goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, Marco Asensio tormented the visitors with his footwork, and the ever-dangerous Watkins saw a low shot fly just past the post.

"Very very happy," said Villa coach Unai Emery, punching the air in joy before posing with fans for selfies after the game.

The Spaniard was enjoying his 100th league game as Villa boss, including 54 victories.

"We have to try keep being consistent like we are now, focused and demanding," he added. "There’s still work to do, to have the chance of playing Champions League."

Villa's final Premier League game is away at Manchester United while Chelsea go to Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City face Bournemouth at home then Fulham away.

Spurs' under-fire boss Postecoglou praised his team's endeavour at Villa Park but said ultimately they ran out of steam.

Now winless in six Premier League games, Spurs' best effort came when winger Wilson Odobert's backheel almost deceived Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez before he recovered to make the save.

"Up until they scored, the boys worked hard, we didn't let them create too many openings, we had our moments too," Potecoglou said.

"Once they scored, I think we lost belief and we were fatiguing, then the game just got away with us."