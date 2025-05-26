Logo
Sport

Villa denied Champions League spot as Man Utd end woeful season with victory
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Aston Villa - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - May 25, 2025 Manchester United's Amad Diallo in action with Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Aston Villa - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - May 25, 2025 Manchester United's Christian Eriksen scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Aston Villa - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - May 25, 2025 Manchester United's Amad Diallo scores their first goal REUTERS/Chris Radburn
26 May 2025 01:14AM
MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United ended their disappointing season with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday on the final day of the Premier League campaign, denying the visitors a Champions League qualification spot in the process.

United surprisingly dominated the first half against a side chasing a top-five finish, with the hosts' cause aided further after Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was sent off just before the break.

Against the run of play, Morgan Rogers appeared to have netted Villa a crucial goal 18 minutes from time, but referee Thomas Bramall ruled that he had fouled United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir before slotting home.

Furious Villa's mood worsened after Amad Diallo immediately headed the hosts in front down the other end, before Christian Eriksen's penalty ensured United finished 15th and sixth-placed Villa had to settle for a place in the Europa League next term.

Source: Reuters
