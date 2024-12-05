Logo
Villa end winless run with nervy win over Brentford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Brentford - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - December 4, 2024 Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers in action with Brentford's Sepp van den Berg Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

05 Dec 2024 06:33AM
BIRMINGHAM, England : Aston Villa survived a jittery second half to end an eight-match winless streak with a 3-1 home Premier League win over Brentford on Wednesday.

Villa sped into a 3-0 halftime lead but after Mikkel Damsgaard pulled one back early in the second half for Brentford, looked nervy and under pressure and will be relieved their visitors did not add any more goals.

Villa had raced into a comprehensive lead with three goals in a 13-minute spell after Morgan Rogers got their opener in the 21st minute.

An Ollie Watkins penalty and a volleyed effort from fullback Matty Cash added to the tally at Villa Park and saw the hosts enjoy a comfortable lead at the interval.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

