Villa end winless run with nervy win over Brentford

BIRMINGHAM, England : Aston Villa survived a jittery second half to end an eight-match winless streak with a 3-1 home Premier League win over Brentford on Wednesday.

Villa sped into a 3-0 halftime lead but after Mikkel Damsgaard pulled one back early in the second half for Brentford, looked nervy and under pressure and will be relieved their visitors did not add any more goals.

Villa had raced into a comprehensive lead with three goals in a 13-minute spell after Morgan Rogers got their opener in the 21st minute.

An Ollie Watkins penalty and a volleyed effort from fullback Matty Cash added to the tally at Villa Park and saw the hosts enjoy a comfortable lead at the interval.

