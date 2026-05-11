Villa held by Burnley as Everton falter and Forest edge toward safety

May 10 : Aston Villa's Champions League push stalled as they suffered a European hangover in a 2-2 Premier League draw with already-relegated Burnley on Sunday.

Everton's dreams of qualifying for Europe suffered a setback as substitute Jean‑Philippe Mateta rescued Crystal Palace with a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw, and Nottingham Forest are nearly safe from relegation after a late 1-1 draw with Newcastle United.

West Ham United host Arsenal in a late game that could have ramifications at both ends of the table.

Any slip up by Arsenal in their final three matches would hand rivals Manchester City an opening to snatch the league title. Pep Guardiola's side trail the league leaders by two points after Saturday's 3-0 thrashing of Brentford.

West Ham desperately need a victory in their battle to avoid relegation, sitting 18th and a point behind 17th-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs host Leeds United on Monday.

Three days after sealing a place in the Europa League final, Villa were held by a spirited Clarets side, trailing after an early Jaidon Anthony goal.

Ross Barkley had them level by halftime and Ollie Watkins gave them the lead 11 minutes after the break to put them back in the driving seat.

That should have been the job done, but Burnley levelled through Zian Flemming and both sides had plenty of chances but failed to score for the remainder of an entertaining game.

The squandered points left Villa fifth on 59 points, while already relegated Burnley are 19th.

"I'm happy how we are competing in two competitions," Villa manager Unai Emery told the BBC. "It's not easy to compete in the Premier League but we're in the top-five and that's fantastic."

Palace, fresh from booking their place in the Conference League final on Thursday, twice came from behind.

James Tarkowski put Everton ahead early, tapping home from a corner in the sixth minute, before Ismaila Sarr levelled in the 34th minute with a fierce finish after Michael Keane failed to clear.

Beto restored Everton's lead with a brilliant solo effort, powering forward before showing deft control to beat Dean Henderson, but the visitors could not hold on as Palace pressure mounted, and Mateta struck in the 76th minute.

Everton are 10th on 49 points, six points back of a top-six finish and a place in Europe. Palace are 14th on 44 points.

"It's amazing that we are actually talking about Everton possibly being in Europe with two games to go, and we're not out of it yet," Everton boss David Moyes told the BBC. "It's getting tougher every game we're not winning."

At The City Ground, Elliot Anderson struck an 88th-minute equaliser against his former club as Forest earned a vital draw with Newcastle United to edge closer to survival.

Anderson's goal cancelled Harvey Barnes' opener in the 74th minute and extended Forest's unbeaten league run to eight matches.

The point lifted Forest seven points clear of the relegation zone, while 13th-placed Newcastle's hopes of pushing for European qualification were dented further.