Sport

Villa hit a bum note with wrong anthem for Champions League match
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Aston Villa v Paris St Germain - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - April 15, 2025 Aston Villa players line up before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Aston Villa v Paris St Germain - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - April 15, 2025 Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa and Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans look dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
16 Apr 2025 01:37PM
Aston Villa and Paris St Germain players were left looking quizzically at each other on Tuesday as the Europa League anthem blared out around Villa Park instead of the iconic Champions League song ahead of their quarter-final second leg.

With Prince William watching on, Villa defender Ezri Konsa did a facepalm gesture as he and teammate Youri Tielemans tried to contain their laughter, while PSG's Fabian Ruiz and Ousmane Dembele exchanged puzzled glances.

Reuters has requested comment from the Premier League club and European soccer governing body UEFA.

Villa won the second leg 3-2 but were eliminated 5-4 on aggregate.

Source: Reuters
