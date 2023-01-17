Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Villa reach agreement to sign Colombia forward Duran
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Villa reach agreement to sign Colombia forward Duran

Villa reach agreement to sign Colombia forward Duran

FILE PHOTO: Jul 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire forward Jhon Duran (26) shoots the ball against the Toronto FC during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

17 Jan 2023 01:59AM (Updated: 17 Jan 2023 02:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aston Villa have reached agreement with Chicago Fire for the transfer of Colombia international Jhon Duran, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 19-year-old, who has three caps, scored eight goals for Chicago Fire last season in Major League Soccer (MLS).

A report on the American league's official website said the deal is worth up to US$22 million, citing sources.

"The deal is subject to the player passing a medical, agreeing personal terms and obtaining the necessary work visa," Villa said in a statement.

The Midlands side are 11th in the Premier League on 25 points after 19 games and visit bottom side Southampton on Saturday. Villa signed Spanish left back Alex Moreno from Real Betis earlier this month.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.