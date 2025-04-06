Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Villa ready to suffer at PSG, says Rogers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Villa ready to suffer at PSG, says Rogers

Villa ready to suffer at PSG, says Rogers

Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - April 5, 2025 Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

06 Apr 2025 05:20PM (Updated: 06 Apr 2025 05:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aston Villa will have to suffer in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at newly crowned French champions Paris St Germain but the Birmingham side are targeting a win in Wednesday's tie, midfielder Morgan Rogers said.

Rogers scored the opener in Villa's 2-1 Premier League win over third-placed Nottingham Forest on Saturday, their seventh straight victory in all competitions.

"We obviously understand that we're against a colossal side in PSG and we know it's going to be difficult. We know we're going to have to suffer in the game," Rogers said.

"They've got world-class players all around the team. But at the same time, we're there to win the tie at the end of the day.

"We're in there for a reason. We've got to the quarter-final for the way we've played and how we've been in the competition."

Winger Marco Asensio, on loan from PSG, has had a major impact on Villa's campaign while Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford has also enjoyed a good run of form.

"The January signings have proved massive for us," Rogers told the BBC. "We knew it was going to be important if we wanted to compete in the second half of the season, in all three competitions."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement