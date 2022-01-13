Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Villa sign France defender Digne from Everton
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Villa sign France defender Digne from Everton

Villa sign France defender Digne from Everton

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Everton - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - November 28, 2021 Everton's Lucas Digne in action REUTERS/Ian Walton /File Photo

13 Jan 2022 05:44PM (Updated: 13 Jan 2022 05:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aston Villa have completed the signing of French international left back Lucas Digne from fellow Premier League side Everton, both clubs said on Thursday.

Financial details were not disclosed but Sky Sports had earlier reported that the deal was worth between 20 million and 25 million pounds (US$27-34 million).

The 28-year-old joins Villa after 3-1/2 years at Everton, where he made 127 appearances across all competitions while registering six goals and 20 assists.

Digne, capped 43 times by France, last played for the Merseyside club on Dec. 1 in the 4-1 home defeat by rivals Liverpool.

(US$1 = 0.7280 pounds)

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us