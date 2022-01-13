Villa sign France defender Digne from Everton

Aston Villa have completed the signing of French international left back Lucas Digne from fellow Premier League side Everton, both clubs said on Thursday.

Financial details were not disclosed but Sky Sports had earlier reported that the deal was worth between 20 million and 25 million pounds (US$27-34 million).

The 28-year-old joins Villa after 3-1/2 years at Everton, where he made 127 appearances across all competitions while registering six goals and 20 assists.

Digne, capped 43 times by France, last played for the Merseyside club on Dec. 1 in the 4-1 home defeat by rivals Liverpool.

(US$1 = 0.7280 pounds)

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)