Villa sign Italy's Zaniolo on loan from Galatasaray

LONDON: Aston Villa signed Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo on loan from Galatasaray on Friday.

Zaniolo, 24, is the Premier League club's fourth signing since the end of last season.

The deal reportedly involves an option for Villa to make the move permanent.

"Aston Villa is delighted to announce the loan signing of Italian international Nicolo Zaniolo," a statement on the club's website said.

Zaniolo spent five years with Roma and scored the winning goal in their Europa Conference League final success in 2022.

He left for Galatasaray in February and helped the club win the Turkish league title.

Zaniolo, who has 13 caps for Italy, joins Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans and Moussa Diaby as new faces in Unai Emery's squad.

Villa were thrashed 5-1 at Newcastle in their Premier League opener last weekend and host Everton in their second game on Sunday.