Villa slump continues as Armstrong earns Southampton win
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Aston Villa - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - November 5, 2021 Southampton's Alex McCarthy and Aston Villa's Matt Targett after the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Aston Villa - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - November 5, 2021 Southampton's Oriol Romeu in action with Aston Villa's Matt Targett REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Aston Villa - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - November 5, 2021 Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia in action with Southampton's Mohamed Elyounoussi REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Aston Villa - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - November 5, 2021 Southampton's Che Adams in action with Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Aston Villa - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - November 5, 2021 Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Martinez after the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
06 Nov 2021 06:24AM (Updated: 06 Nov 2021 06:20AM)
SOUTHAMPTON : Aston Villa suffered a fifth successive Premier League defeat as Adam Armstrong's stunning early strike earned Southampton a 1-0 home victory on Friday.

Former Blackburn Rovers forward Armstrong had not scored since his debut on the opening game of the season but ended his drought in powerful strike in the third minute.

A lacklustre Villa were fortunate not to be further behind before halftime as Southampton wasted some good chances and although they improved after the break Dean Smith's side did not do enough to merit a point.

Southampton moved up to 12th place with 14 points from 11 games while Villa are 15th, only three points ahead of third-from-bottom Burnley.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

