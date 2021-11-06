Villa slump continues as Armstrong earns Southampton win

SOUTHAMPTON : Aston Villa suffered a fifth successive Premier League defeat as Adam Armstrong's stunning early strike earned Southampton a 1-0 home victory on Friday.

Former Blackburn Rovers forward Armstrong had not scored since his debut on the opening game of the season but ended his drought in powerful strike in the third minute.

A lacklustre Villa were fortunate not to be further behind before halftime as Southampton wasted some good chances and although they improved after the break Dean Smith's side did not do enough to merit a point.

Southampton moved up to 12th place with 14 points from 11 games while Villa are 15th, only three points ahead of third-from-bottom Burnley.

