Villa stay fifth after Torres earns them point at Wolves
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - October 8, 2023 Aston Villa's Pau Torres celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - October 8, 2023 Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins hits the post with a header REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - October 8, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nelson Semedo shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - October 8, 2023 Aston Villa's Pau Torres scores their first goal REUTERS/Carl Recine
08 Oct 2023 11:40PM
WOLVERHAMPTON, England : Defender Pau Torres' back-post equaliser earned Aston Villa a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday that keeps Unai Emery's side fifth in the Premier League standings.

The in-form Hwang Hee-chan tapped home Pedro Neto's pull-back to edge Wolves in front, the South Korean's fifth goal of the season, in the 53rd minute.

Their advantage lasted just two minutes, however, as Torres steered a cross from Ollie Watkins into the net, on the stretch, to level things up.

Even though Mario Lemina was sent off for the visitors late on after picking up two yellow cards, Villa still had chances to win it in stoppage time, but settled for the draw, with Wolves climbing to 14th with the point.

Source: Reuters

