Villa surge into second, Wolves finally win in Premier League

Jan 3 : ‌Aston Villa roared into 2026 with a resounding 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest that lifted them to second in the Premier League table as Wolverhampton Wanderers finally managed to get their first league win of the season at the 20th attempt.

Wolves, who collected a mere three points from their first 19 games of the league season, doubled that tally with a resounding 3-0 thrashing of fellow strugglers West Ham United on Saturday, with all three goals coming in the first half.

The crowd at Molineux celebrated wildly as their side ended ‌a winless streak of 23 league games since beating Leicester on April 26, ‌with Jhon Arias, Hwang Hee-chan and 18-year-old Mateus Mane getting on the scoresheet.

"It was amazing, I feel like we worked hard every day to get this point, and got our first three points and a goal so I feel good," Mane told Sky Sports.

"It's our first win, but we're not done yet, we want to get higher and higher. I've had friends and family watching here today which felt amazing," he added.

Though they remain rock-bottom of the table on six points, 12 ‍from the safety of 17th spot which is currently occupied by Nottingham Forest, Wolves can take heart from the fact that four of their side's six points have come in their last two games.

On the other hand, West Ham leave the Black Country looking over their shoulder after an embarrassing performance that leaves them 18th on 14 points, with little to suggest they ​have what it takes to survive in the ‌Premier League.

The only silver lining for the Londoners came in the shape of a 2-0 defeat for 19th-placed Burnley at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion.

At the top end of the table Villa, who were ​beaten 4-1 by leaders Arsenal in their final game of 2025, bounced back in style, with Ollie Watkins netting his fourth goal ⁠in three games and John McGinn chipping in with ‌a brace to beat Nottingham Forest at home.

"So good, three points. We needed rest and work to get ready ​for this match, the players responded fantastically to the demands we set," Villa boss Unai Emery said as his side won their 11th straight game at Villa Park.

"It's very important to have our supporters ‍and how we are feeling today. Each match is a new challenge and how we are competing is the key," he ⁠added.

Villa's win puts them on 42 points, three behind Arsenal, who were taking on Bournemouth later on Saturday, and one point ahead of Manchester ​City, who could overtake them on Sunday ‌when they play a Chelsea side still reeling from the departure of coach Enzo Maresca on ‍New ​Year's Day.