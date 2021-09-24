Logo
Villa winger Bailey faces spell out with thigh strain
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Everton - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - September 18, 2021 Aston Villa's Leon Bailey applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

24 Sep 2021 11:39AM (Updated: 24 Sep 2021 11:35AM)
Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey will be out for up to three weeks with a thigh strain, which he suffered after scoring in last weekend's 3-0 Premier League win over Everton, manager Dean Smith said.

The Jamaica international, who joined Villa from Bayer Leverkusen in August for a reported 25 million pounds (US$34 million), is targeting a return to action against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Oct. 16.

"Leon has a strain which is likely to keep him out until after the international break," Smith told reporters.

"We would be hopeful that he would be available for the Wolves game but we'll need to assess him nearer the time and see how he progresses over the next 10 days or so."

Midfielder Morgan Sanson will be out for about a month after picking up a hamstring strain in their League Cup shootout defeat by Chelsea.

Smith's side travel to Manchester United on Saturday before an away trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Oct. 3.

(US$1 = 0.7289 pounds)

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

