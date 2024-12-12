Logo
Sport

Villa Women sack manager De Pauw after nine games
Sport

Villa Women sack manager De Pauw after nine games

Villa Women sack manager De Pauw after nine games

Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester City v Aston Villa - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 20, 2024 Aston Villa manager Robert de Pauw Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough/ File Photo

12 Dec 2024 01:22AM
Aston Villa Women have sacked manager Robert de Pauw, the Women's Super League club said on Wednesday, with the side in ninth place with only one win after nine games.

The 43-year-old's exit comes after their 4-0 loss to Arsenal over the weekend which left them one point above bottom-placed Crystal Palace.

De Pauw joined Villa in June from Bayer Leverkusen Women.

"We would like to thank Robert for his commitment during his time in charge and wish him well for the future," Villa said in a statement.

The club has appointed assistant manager Shaun Goater as interim boss ahead of Wednesday's League Cup match with Charlton Athletic and Sunday's WSL home game against West Ham United.

Source: Reuters

