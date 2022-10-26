Logo
Villarreal appoint Setien as Emery's replacement
Villarreal appoint Setien as Emery's replacement

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - FC Barcelona v Bayern Munich - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - August 14, 2020 Barcelona coach Quique Setien Manu Fernandez/Pool via REUTERS

26 Oct 2022 05:30AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2022 05:44AM)
Villarreal have appointed former Barcelona head coach Quique Setien as manager following Unai Emery's departure to Premier League side Aston Villa, the La Liga club announced on Tuesday.

Setien, 64, has signed a contract until the end of next season.

"Villarreal CF have reached an agreement with Quique Setien for the Santander-born coach to take charge of the Yellows for the remainder of the current season and the entirety of the following one," the club said in a statement.

Setien, a former midfielder with several teams in Spain, started his managerial career with his old club Racing Santander before stints at Las Palmas, Real Betis and Barca, where he was sacked in 2020 after just seven months at the helm.

Emery left Villarreal, who are seventh in LaLiga with 18 points from 11 games, on Monday after "unilaterally terminating his contract", according to the club.

Setien's first game in charge will be at home to Israeli side Hapoel Be'er-Sheva in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

