Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Villarreal hold Juventus to a draw in Champions League
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Villarreal hold Juventus to a draw in Champions League

Villarreal hold Juventus to a draw in Champions League
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Villarreal v Juventus - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - February 22, 2022 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic in action with Villarreal's Pau Torres REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Villarreal hold Juventus to a draw in Champions League
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Villarreal v Juventus - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - February 22, 2022 Juventus' Adrien Rabiot in action with Villarreal's Dani Parejo REUTERS/Pablo Morano
23 Feb 2022 06:07AM (Updated: 23 Feb 2022 06:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Dusan Vlahovic scored the second-fastest goal ever for a Champions League debutant as his Juventus side were held to a 1-1 draw at Villarreal in a last-16 first-leg tie on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Serbian striker, who joined the Turin side from Fiorentina in January, needed only 33 seconds to net a perfect cross shot.

Juventus dominated the game but a mistake by their defence in the 66th minute gave Dani Parejo the chance to score the equaliser.

Etienne Capoue spotted Parejo alone and unmarked behind defenders and sent a perfect pass over the top for the Spanish midfielder to tap into the net.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us