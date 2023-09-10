Logo
Villarreal name Pacheta as coach
10 Sep 2023 12:48AM
Villarreal have named Jose Rojo Martin "Pacheta" as their new coach for the remainder of the 2023-34 season, the LaLiga side said on Saturday.

The 55-year-old took over after Villarreal parted ways with manager Quique Setien on Tuesday, a little less than a year into the job.

Pacheta arrives at Villarreal following nearly two years at Real Valladolid, owned by former Brazil striker Ronaldo. Valladolid were relegated to the second tier on the final day of last season after winning promotion the year before.

Villarreal, who finished the 2022-23 campaign fifth to qualify for the Europa League, are 15th on three points in the LaLiga standings, having won one of their four games so far.

Source: Reuters

