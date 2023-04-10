Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Villarreal say Baena files police report after alleged assault
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Villarreal say Baena files police report after alleged assault

Villarreal say Baena files police report after alleged assault

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Villarreal v FC Barcelona - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - February 12, 2023 Villarreal's Alex Baena in action with FC Barcelona's Jules Kounde REUTERS/Pablo Morano/File Photo

10 Apr 2023 12:05PM (Updated: 10 Apr 2023 12:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Villarreal winger Alex Baena has filed a police complaint after he was allegedly assaulted following Saturday's 3-2 LaLiga win at Real Madrid, the club said in a statement.

The incident took place when Baena, 21, was on his way to the team bus after the match, Villarreal said on Sunday. The club did not identify the alleged assailant in the statement.

"Villarreal CF rejects any act of violence and firmly believes in the player's version of events and will support him throughout the process," the club said.

Spain under-21 international Baena, who came through Villarreal's academy, has scored 10 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions this season.

"Very happy with the team's impressive victory in a venue like the Santiago Bernabeu, but at the same time very sad for the aggression I suffered after the match," Baena wrote on Instagram.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.