Villarreal edge Bayern 1-0 in Champions League last-eight first leg
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Villarreal v Bayern Munich - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - April 6, 2022 Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Villarreal v Bayern Munich - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - April 6, 2022 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Villarreal v Bayern Munich - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - April 6, 2022 Villarreal's Geronimo Rulli celebrates with teammates after the match REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Villarreal v Bayern Munich - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - April 6, 2022 Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Villarreal v Bayern Munich - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - April 6, 2022 Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Pablo Morano
07 Apr 2022 05:11AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 05:24AM)
VILLARREAL, Spain: An electrifying Villarreal beat six times European Cup winners Bayern Munich 1-0 in a frantic Champions League quarter-final first leg tie on Wednesday.

Forward Arnaut Danjuma's eighth minute strike gave Unai Emery's side a slender lead for the second leg at the Allianz Arena in Munich next Tuesday.

Villarreal took the game to Bayern and should probably have won by a larger margin given the number of chances created.

The Europa League holders suffocated Julian Nagelsmann’s team when they tried to attack, while proving a constant menace to goalkeeper Manuel Neuer on the counter-attack.

Source: Reuters

