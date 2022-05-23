Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Villarreal win 2-0 at Barcelona to qualify for Europa Conference League
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Villarreal win 2-0 at Barcelona to qualify for Europa Conference League

Villarreal win 2-0 at Barcelona to qualify for Europa Conference League
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Villarreal - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 22, 2022 FC Barcelona's Adama Traore in action with Villarreal's Alfonso Pedraza REUTERS/Albert Gea
Villarreal win 2-0 at Barcelona to qualify for Europa Conference League
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Villarreal - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 22, 2022 FC Barcelona's Clement Lenglet and Sergio Busquets react after Villarreal's Alfonso Pedraza scored their first goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Villarreal win 2-0 at Barcelona to qualify for Europa Conference League
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Villarreal - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 22, 2022 Villarreal's Moi Gomez celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Albert Gea
Villarreal win 2-0 at Barcelona to qualify for Europa Conference League
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Villarreal - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 22, 2022 FC Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong scores their first goal before it was disallowed REUTERS/Albert Gea
23 May 2022 06:15AM (Updated: 23 May 2022 06:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Goals from Alfonso Pedraza and Moi Gomez earned Villarreal a 2-0 win at Barcelona on Sunday to secure a spot in the Europa Conference League after finishing seventh in LaLiga.

After reaching the Champions League semi-finals this season, knocking out former champions Juventus and Bayern Munich on the way, Unai Emery's side entered the final week of the season in danger of missing out on European competition completely.

With the top six already determined, Villarreal started the day in seventh, one point ahead of Athletic Bilbao who were playing at fourth-placed Sevilla at the same time on Sunday.

They needed to win at Camp Nou to guarantee qualification against a second-placed Barca side who had nothing left to play for and put up little fight.

Pedraza scored the opener in the 40th minute with a precise shot after receiving a fine through ball from Dani Parejo and Moi Gomez sealed the win in the 54th, striking powerfully home from close range after Adama Traore made a mistake while trying to clear the ball from his own area.

Athletic ended up losing 1-0 to Sevilla to finish in eighth place, four points behind Villarreal.

Betis and Real Sociedad finished fifth and sixth to qualify for the Europa League.

Champions Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico and Sevilla qualified for the Champions League.

Alaves, Levante and Granada were relegated to the second division.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us