Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Villarreal's Emery 'happy but cautious' after first-leg win over Bayern
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Villarreal's Emery 'happy but cautious' after first-leg win over Bayern

Villarreal's Emery 'happy but cautious' after first-leg win over Bayern
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Atalanta v Villarreal - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - December 9, 2021 Villarreal coach Unai Emery REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Villarreal's Emery 'happy but cautious' after first-leg win over Bayern
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Villarreal v Bayern Munich - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - April 6, 2022 Villarreal's Pau Torres applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Albert Gea
Villarreal's Emery 'happy but cautious' after first-leg win over Bayern
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Villarreal v Bayern Munich - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - April 6, 2022 Villarreal's Raul Albiol applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Pablo Morano
07 Apr 2022 11:15AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 11:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Villarreal coach Unai Emery said their 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday will count for nothing if they fail to finish the job in Germany next week.

Dutch forward Arnaut Danjuma's eighth-minute strike powered Villarreal to victory over six-times European champions Bayern, but the Spanish side could have scored more after creating a hatful of chances in a frantic match.

"We are here to try to compete and reach the semi-finals. We are not going to dwell on how well we played today, that we have won and that we have competed and been better against Bayern," Emery told reporters.

"I am happy but cautious. We have 90 minutes left and I want to beat Bayern, knowing that it is very difficult.

"And if I don't beat them I'm not going to be satisfied, I'm going to be frustrated, regardless of whether we played a good game today."

The second leg will be held at the Allianz Arena in Munich next Tuesday. Before that, Villarreal, who are seventh in LaLiga, host Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us