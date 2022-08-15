Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Villa's Carlos set for surgery after rupturing Achilles
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Villa's Carlos set for surgery after rupturing Achilles

Villa's Carlos set for surgery after rupturing Achilles

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Everton - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - August 13, 2022 Aston Villa's Diego Carlos receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

15 Aug 2022 06:41PM (Updated: 15 Aug 2022 06:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aston Villa's new signing Diego Carlos is facing an extended spell on the sidelines with a ruptured Achilles tendon that will require him to undergo surgery, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Villa signed the 29-year-old defender from LaLiga side Sevilla for a reported fee of 26 million pounds ($31.38 million) in the close season transfer window.

"The player sustained the injury during Saturday's 2-1 victory over Everton," Villa said in a statement. "The player will require surgery and will then begin his rehabilitation programme."

The club did not provide a timeline for the Brazilian's return.

Villa, who are ninth in the Premier League table, travel to face Crystal Palace on Aug. 20.

($1 = 0.8286 pounds)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.