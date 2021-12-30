Logo
Villa's Trezeguet returns for Egypt at Africa Cup of Nations
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Burnley - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - December 18, 2021 Aston Villa's Trezeguet on the pitch after the match was postponed due to COVID-19 REUTERS/Craig Brough

30 Dec 2021 03:19AM (Updated: 30 Dec 2021 03:59AM)
CAIRO: Liverpool’s Mo Salah headlines a group of six foreign-based players in Egypt’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon, while there is a return for Aston Villa midfielder Mahmoud Trezeguet.

Coach Carlos Quieroz named a 25-man squad on Wednesday, recalling Trezeguet for the first time since the winger injured his anterior cruciate ligament in April. The 27-year-old returned to Premier League action this month.

Galatasaray forward Mostafa Mohamed and Stuttgart midfielder Omar Marmoush also made the cut, but surprise absentees include Al Ahly’s Mohamed Magdy and Zamalek’s Tarek Hamed.

Egypt, who are record seven-time winners of the continental trophy and one of the pre-tournament favourites for the Jan 9-Feb. 6 tournament, begin their Group D campaign against Nigeria on Jan. 11, and will also face Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in the pool.

The squad contains six players from Al Ahly, who are due to face Mexican side Monterrey in the second round of the Club World Cup on Feb. 5, the day before the Nations Cup final.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Sobhi (Pharco), Mohamed Abogabal (Zamalek), Mahmoud Gad (Enppi)

Defenders: Ahmed Fatouh, Mahmoud Alaa, Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh (all Zamalek), Ayman Ashraf, Akram Tawfik (both Al Ahly), Omar Kamal, Mohamed Abdel-Moneim (both Future), Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad Jeddah)

Midfielders: Hamdi Fathi, Amr El-Sulya (both Al Ahly), Emam Ashour, Ahmed Sayed Zizo (both Zamalek), Abdallah El-Said, Ramadan Sobhi (both Pyramids), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Omar Marmoush (VfB Stuttgart), Mohanad Lasheen (Tala'a El-Gaish, Egypt), Mahmoud Trezeguet (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray), Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

Source: Reuters

