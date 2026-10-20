Villa's Wan-Bissaka sidelined for weeks, Manzambi out with minor knock

Oct 20 : Aston Villa right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be out for three to four weeks with a hamstring injury, while midfielder Johan Manzambi has also been sidelined with a minor knock, manager Unai Emery said on Tuesday.

Both players were injured in Saturday's 1-0 Premier League win at Newcastle United, where Manzambi scored the winner in the first half.

“Manzambi has a small injury, he’s not available for tomorrow," Emery told a press conference ahead of Villa hosting Viking in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“Aaron has an injury as well, more or less we expect three or four weeks."

Switzerland's Manzambi has three goals and two assists in his last four games for Villa, while DR Congo's Wan-Bissaka, on loan from West Ham United, has been a regular starter.

“We have enough players, no excuses, and tomorrow we’ll find solutions ... collectively and individually in each position," said Emery.

Europa League title holders Villa have won both of their Champions League games so far, while Norway's Viking have a loss and a draw.