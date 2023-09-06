Logo
Sport

Vinci becomes an official supporter of 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic games
The logo of Vinci is pictured at the company's headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison near Paris, France, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Olympics - Paris 2024 Olympics Press Conference - Paris, France - July 18, 2023 The logos of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics are pictured on the building of the Organising Committee headquarters ahead of a press conference REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
06 Sep 2023 02:59PM
PARIS : French construction group Vinci said on Wednesday it had agreed to partner with the Paris Organising Committee for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games as an "Official Supporter".

Vinci "closely identifies with the pledge made by Paris 2024 to organise the games in a more responsible way, keeping the carbon emissions generated by the event to less than half of those from previous games while creating job opportunities and celebrating the positive impact sport can have on society," it said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

