Vine survives kangaroo crash to win Tour Down Under

Jan 26 : Jay Vine overcame a crash with a kangaroo to clinch the Tour Down Under title on Sunday, the opening event of the 2026 World Tour, Australian media reported.

Australian Vine was among the cyclists who tumbled down when a kangaroo leapt into the peloton, during the final stage of the race.

The 30-year-old quickly remounted, however, switched bikes and went on to secure victory for the UAE Team Emirates.

“Everyone asks me what the most dangerous thing in Australia is, and I always tell them it’s kangaroos,” Vine told reporters.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“They wait in the bushes until you can’t stop and then jump out in front of you. Point proven today.

“Two of them blasted through the peloton when we were doing about 50 kph. One stopped and went left, right, left, right, and I ended up hitting its backside.”