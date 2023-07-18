Logo
Vingegaard deals Pogacar massive blow in Tour de France time trial
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 16 - Passy to Combloux - France - July 18, 2023 Team Jumbo–Visma's Jonas Vingegaard wearing the yellow jersey in action before crossing the finish line during stage 16 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

18 Jul 2023 11:51PM (Updated: 18 Jul 2023 11:58PM)
COMBLOUX, France: Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard destroyed rival Tadej Pogacar in Tuesday's (Jul 17) individual time trial to gain a massive time and psychological edge in their fight for the Tour de France title.

The Danish rider won the 16th stage, clocking 32 minutes and 36 seconds over 22.4 kilometres from Passy to beat 2020 and 2021 Tour winner Pogacar by 1:38 and stretch his overall lead to 1:48.

Vingegaard made a strong start, reaching the first check point at 7.1km with a 16-second advantage over his rival.

The Dane took all the risks in the descending portions and reached the foot of the Cote de Domancy (2.5 at 9.4 per cent) with a 31-second lead.

While the Jumbo-Visma leader stayed on his time trial bike, Pogacar gambled and switched for a lighter road bike, hoping to make up for some time in the climb.

It had no effect.

Pogacar did not look smooth while Vingegaard was flying, delivering a huge blow to the Slovenian ahead of Wednesday's gruelling 17th stage between Saint Gervais and Courchevel.

Source: Reuters

