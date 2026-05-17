Vingegaard doubles down to win Giro stage nine

CERVIA, Italy, May 17 : Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) triumphed for the second time in three days to win stage nine of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday, with the Dane going solo at the end of the climb to the finish, while Afonso Eulalio remains in the overall lead.

Vingegaard tracked race rival Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) when the Austrian attacked near the end of the 184 km from Cervia to Corno alle Scale, but the Dane powered away in the closing kilometre, with his Visma teammate Davide Piganzoli coming in third.

Eulalio (Bahrain Victorious) put in another brave ride to limit the damage and crossed the line fifth, 41 seconds behind the winner to maintain his grip on the pink jersey, with a lead of two minutes and 24 seconds over Vingegaard, with Gall a further 35 seconds behind.

CRUEL ON CICCONE

Italian Giulio Ciccone's calculated ride failed to pay off, with the Lidl-Trek rider caught by Vingegaard and Gall in the final two kilometres after he looked set for the stage win.

The early part of the race saw several riders trying to get away, and an eight-rider group eventually settled at the front of the race.

With 74 km to race, Ciccone made a break from the peloton, accompanied by Belgian Toon Aerts and fellow-Italian Diego Ulissi, and the trio quickly caught the leaders.

On the Querciola climb, Ciccone upped the pace and the leading group began to splinter leaving five out in front, and the Italian and Colombian Einer Rubio went on their own at the start of the 10.8 km climb to the finish.

Ciccone deliberately lost time on Saturday, dropping out of the race for the overall win in search of stage success, and he shook Rubio off and went for broke, but once Vingegaard and Gall got going, the Italian's race was run.

"Again, they don't want me up there from the start," Ciccone said.

"I spent quite a lot to try. It was annoying the tempo in the bunch and I had nothing the lose so on the small kick I tried to jump because the breakaway was close. I was feeling quite good on the last climb, but it wasn't enough."

Vingegaard, who won stage seven at Blockhaus, proved strongest on the summit finish again, but once more, Gall has proven that he won't be dismissed easily.

After Monday's rest day, the riders will tackle a 42km individual time trial from Viareggio to Massa on Tuesday's stage 10.