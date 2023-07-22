Logo
Sport

Vingegaard poised for Tour de France title as Pogacar wins stage
Sport

Vingegaard poised for Tour de France title as Pogacar wins stage

Vingegaard poised for Tour de France title as Pogacar wins stage
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 20 - Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering - France - July 22, 2023 Team Jumbo–Visma's Jonas Vingegaard wearing the yellow jersey crosses the finish line after stage 20 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Vingegaard poised for Tour de France title as Pogacar wins stage
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 20 - Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering - France - July 22, 2023 Team Jumbo–Visma's Jonas Vingegaard, AG2R Citroen Team's Felix Gall and UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar in action during stage 20 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Vingegaard poised for Tour de France title as Pogacar wins stage
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 20 - Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering - France - July 22, 2023 Team Jumbo–Visma's Jonas Vingegaard, AG2R Citroen Team's Felix Gall and UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar in action during stage 20 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Vingegaard poised for Tour de France title as Pogacar wins stage
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 20 - Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering - France - July 22, 2023 Team Jumbo–Visma's Jonas Vingegaard in action with riders during stage 20 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Vingegaard poised for Tour de France title as Pogacar wins stage
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 20 - Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering - France - July 22, 2023 Team Jumbo–Visma's Jonas Vingegaard wearing the yellow jersey crosses the finish line after stage 20 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
22 Jul 2023 11:22PM
LE MARKSTEIN, France :Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark looked set to win his second Tour de France title when he finished Saturday's 20th stage in third place.

Two-time Tour winner and great rival Tadej Pogacar claimed victory on the day after 133.5 kilometres from Belfort, outsprinting Austrian Felix Gall for his second win in this year's race.

Overall, Jumbo-Visma rider Vingegaard leads Pogacar by seven minutes and 29 seconds with his United Arab Emirates team mate, Briton Adam Yates, in third position, 10:56 off the pace.

Italian Giulio Ciccone secured the polka dot jersey for the mountains classification and Belgian Jasper Philipsen is set to win the green jersey for the points classification, providing that they both cross the finish line in Paris on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

