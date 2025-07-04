Vingegaard says he is stronger than ever ahead of Tour de France

LILLE, France :Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard declared himself stronger than ever on Friday, as he prepares to challenge reigning champion Tadej Pogacar for the Tour de France title when the 112th edition begins in Lille on Saturday.

The two-time Tour champion, who claimed victory in 2022 and 2023, is aiming to reclaim the crown from Slovenia's Pogacar.

"I think for sure I can say that I'm stronger than ever," Vingegaard told a press conference on Friday. "Last year, I was also on a very high level in the Tour de France, but it was in a different way.

"I'm heavier now than I was last year, but it's muscle and we know that it gives a lot more power as well. So, I can say that I'm on the highest level that I've ever been."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The 28-year-old rider finished second in last year's edition, with more than six minutes behind Pogacar, but his preparation for this edition was hampered by serious injuries a few months ago.

"There's a really big difference compared to last year. Last year I came back from the terrible crash, and to be honest, it took me way longer than I actually thought to really come back", Vingegaard said. "It has taken me almost a year actually to get back to the same as it was prior to my crash."

The rivalry between Vingegaard and Pogacar, who both claimed the last five editions of the Tour, is set to resume after the Slovenian secured victory over the Dane at last month's Criterium du Dauphine, finishing 59 seconds ahead.

"Having a rival that's so good as Tadej brings out the best in yourself. And you know you have to train hard every day to try to compete with him", Vingegaard said.

"It makes me even better. I have a lot of admiration for Tadej. He's a very nice guy and a very good bike rider. I really only have good words about him."

Vingegaard will be backed by a strong Visma-Lease a Bike team featuring Giro d'Italia winner Simon Yates, 2023 Vuelta a Espana champion Sepp Kuss, two-time Paris-Nice winner Matteo Jorgenson and the versatile Wout van Aert.

"It's a dream team in the climbs. I think we have the strongest team as well," Vingegaard said.