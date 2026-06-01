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Vingegaard wins Giro d'Italia to capture fourth Grand Tour title
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Vingegaard wins Giro d'Italia to capture fourth Grand Tour title

Vingegaard wins Giro d'Italia to capture fourth Grand Tour title
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 21 - Rome to Rome - Italy - May 31, 2026 Team Visma - Lease a Bike's Jonas Vingegaard celebrates winning the Giro d'Italia REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Vingegaard wins Giro d'Italia to capture fourth Grand Tour title
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 21 - Rome to Rome - Italy - May 31, 2026 Team Visma - Lease a Bike's Jonas Vingegaard in action during stage 21 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Vingegaard wins Giro d'Italia to capture fourth Grand Tour title
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 21 - Rome to Rome - Italy - May 31, 2026 Team Visma - Lease a Bike's Jonas Vingegaard celebrates winning the Giro d'Italia REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
01 Jun 2026 01:11AM
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ROME, May 31 : Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard won the 2026 Giro d'Italia on Sunday to clinch his fourth Grand Tour title, having also won the Tour de France twice before his triumph at the Vuelta a Espana last year.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider, competing at the Giro for the first time, effectively secured the pink jersey on Saturday when he launched a decisive attack during the climb to Piancavallo on stage 20, extending his overall lead to more than five minutes.

Italian Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) launched a spectacular attack in the final kilometre to win Sunday's final stage in Rome.

Source: Reuters
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