Vingegaard wins Vuelta stage two to take red jersey
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana - Stage 2 - Alba to Limone Piemonte - Limone Piemonte, Italy - August 24, 2025 Team Visma | Lease A Bike's Jonas Vingegaard celebrates on the podium after winning stage 2 REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana - Stage 2 - Alba to Limone Piemonte - Limone Piemonte, Italy - August 24, 2025 Team Visma | Lease A Bike's Jonas Vingegaard celebrates winning stage 2 REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana - Stage 2 - Alba to Limone Piemonte - Limone Piemonte, Italy - August 24, 2025 Team Visma | Lease A Bike's Jonas Vingegaard wins stage 2 REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana - Stage 2 - Alba to Limone Piemonte - Limone Piemonte, Italy - August 24, 2025 Team Visma | Lease A Bike's Jonas Vingegaard celebrates winning stage 2 REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana - Stage 2 - Alba to Limone Piemonte - Alba, Italy - August 24, 2025 Team Visma | Lease a Bike's Jonas Vingegaard before the start of stage 2 REUTERS/Manon Cruz
25 Aug 2025 12:01AM (Updated: 25 Aug 2025 12:29AM)
LIMONE PIEMONTE, Italy :Two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard won the second stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday, prevailing in a steep climb to the finish line with a final push to take the red jersey from Jasper Philipsen.

Denmark's Vingegaard, a member of the Visma-Lease a Bike team, shook off a crash 35km from the finish in the 157km ride from Alba to Limone Piemonte, and followed Lidl-Trek's Giulio Ciccone before overtaking the Italian in the final seconds.

David Gaddu (Groupama-FDJ) finished third after his teammate Guillaume Martin-Guyonnet withdrew from the race following a crash during a descent in wet conditions.

Source: Reuters
