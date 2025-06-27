Vinicius dazzles as Real Madrid ease past Salzburg into Club World Cup round of 16

PHILADELPHIA :Vinicius Jr scored one and set up another as Real Madrid secured a 3-0 victory over RB Salzburg on Thursday to seal top spot in Group H and advance to the Club World Cup round of 16.

The Spaniards finished with seven points, two clear of Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, who defeated Pachuca 2-0 in the day’s other group fixture. Austria's Salzburg, with four points, and Mexican side Pachuca, who failed to register a point, were eliminated.

Real Madrid will next face Group G runners-up Juventus on Tuesday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, while Al-Hilal take on Manchester City in Orlando on Monday.

Under steady rain in Philadelphia, Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid dominated proceedings against a lacklustre Salzburg, who created few clear-cut chances.

Salzburg’s 18-year-old goalkeeper Christian Zawieschitzky was sharp from the outset and denied Vinicius an early opener with a point-blank save.

The Brazilian forward squandered further opportunities while Gonzalo Garcia also missed a golden chance from a Vinicius cross near the half-hour mark.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 40th minute with Jude Bellingham threading a perfectly timed pass through to Vinicius, who danced past two defenders and unleashed from the edge of the box to leave Zawieschitzky with no chance.

Vinicius played a pivotal role in Real’s second during first-half added time, picking up a loose ball in the box and delivering an audacious back-heeled pass to Federico Valverde, who fired home from close range.

Real Madrid maintained control in the second half but continued to waste chances in front of goal and it was not until the 84th minute that Gonzalo Garcia wrapped up the win, lobbing over the Salzburg goalkeeper in a quick counter.