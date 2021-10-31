Vinicius double puts Real back on top in LaLiga

Real Madrid moved back to the top of La Liga as Vinicius Junior scored both goals in a 2-1 victory at Elche on Saturday (Oct 30).

Elche provided stiff opposition and went close when Lucas Boye forced a fine save from Thibaut Courtois but they were ultimately undone by two classy finishes by the Brazilian.

Real went ahead in the 22nd minute when an error by Elche defender Johan Mojica allowed Casemiro to play a pass to Mariano Diaz who teed up Vinicius with a cute backheel.

Elche hunted an equaliser after the break but they suffered a blow when Raul Guti picked up a second yellow card for a foul on Toni Kroos and shortly afterwards Vinicius made it 2-0 after a sublime finish from a pass by Luka Modric.

Even then it was not straightforward as Pere Milla pulled a goal back for the hosts in the 86th after a stray pass by Casemiro but Carlo Ancelotti's side held on for the points.

Victory lifted them back above Real Sociedad on goal difference with 24 points with Sevilla also on 24 after they beat Osasuna 2-0 at home with Diego Carlos and Lucas Ocampos both on target for the hosts.

Ancelotti was wholesome in his praise for Vinicius.

"He's playing with confidence right now and everything is coming off for him," the Italian said. "He's getting used to playing further inside because he's got the pace to do it.

"It's one thing to take players on out wide and another to do it in the centre of the box. He’s learning gradually and he's doing a great job. If he's not playing, he needs to be patient, he got his chance today and did a brilliant job."

Barcelona play their first game since sacking manager Ronaldo Koeman in midweek later on Saturday as they take on Alaves at the Nou Camp.