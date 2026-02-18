Vinicius earns Real 1-0 win at Benfica in match marred by racism row

LISBON, Feb 17 : Vinicius Jr scored a sublime second-half winner as Real Madrid beat Benfica 1-0 in their Champions League playoff first leg on Tuesday, a night overshadowed by the Brazilian accusing Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni of directing a racist slur at him.

The alleged incident occurred moments after Vinicius had curled Real ahead five minutes into the second half at the Estadio da Luz, before referee Francois Letexier halted the match for 11 minutes under FIFA's anti-racism protocol.

Television pictures showed the Argentinian winger covering his mouth with his shirt before making a comment that Vinicius and nearby teammates interpreted as a racial slur against the 25-year-old, who has repeatedly suffered racism in Spain during matches.

The atmosphere turned hostile after the match resumed, with Benfica manager Jose Mourinho sent off in the 85th minute after two bookings as Real secured a slender advantage to take back to Madrid for the return leg.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"It is unbelievable that, with dozens of cameras in the stadium that none could have caught (Prestianni’s) racial slur, but if you cover your mouth to say something, that says a lot," Real captain Federico Valverde told Movistar Plus.

"According to my teammates who were close, they heard something very ugly. Many people have been fighting against racism in football, Vinicius is one of them. I’m proud of him and his great game."

Benfica began on the front foot but the visitors gradually assumed control while the hosts appeared content to counter-attack, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois producing a stunning one-handed save to keep out a 25th-minute strike from Fredrik Aursnes.

Real finished the first half strongly and only goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin's brilliance kept the score goalless at the break, as he produced stunning saves to deny Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler.

UNSTOPPABLE CURLING SHOT

The breakthrough came five minutes after the restart. Mbappe burst forward and fed Vinicius on the left. The Brazilian cut diagonally towards the box, shifted inside and unleashed an unstoppable curling shot into the far top corner.

Vinicius celebrated by dancing with the corner flag and was booked by Letexier for an excessive celebration.

As the forward argued with the referee, he became involved in a heated exchange with Prestianni, with Vinicius and several teammates suddenly running towards the referee.

Letexier crossed his arms in front of his face to activate FIFA's protocol and stopped the match. Real's players threatened to leave the pitch as tensions flared before play eventually resumed 11 minutes later.

The crowd became frustrated, with Vinicius loudly booed whenever he touched the ball and the broadcast camera appeared to show an outraged Mbappe calling Prestianni "a bloody racist" to his face several times after the game resumed.

Tempers flared again in the 85th minute when Vinicius fouled Richard Rios. Mourinho stormed towards the fourth official demanding a second booking for the Brazilian but was himself cautioned for his protests.

An incensed Mourinho continued remonstrating and was promptly shown a second yellow card.

Mourinho told Movistar Plus he had spoken to both Vinicius and Prestianni.

"Vinicius says one thing and Prestianni says another. I don't want to be biased... and I don't want to say that I'm 100 per cent in favour of Prestianni; but I can't be impartial and say that what Vinicius has told me is the truth. I can't, I don't know," the former Real Madrid manager said.

"Vinicius ... scored a goal that only he or Mbappe could score. Afterwards, he should have just celebrated with his teammates instead of getting in the face of 60,000 people in this stadium. That's the only thing I'm saying."