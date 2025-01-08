Vinicius handed two-match suspension, cleared to play in Super Cup

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr has been given a two-match ban for violent conduct in his team's 2-1 LaLiga win at Valencia on Friday, the Spanish FA (RFEF) confirmed on Tuesday.

Vinicius was sent off for slapping Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in the second half at the Mestalla stadium when his team were trailing 1-0.

After an appeal by the club, the RFEF suspended the striker for two league games, clearing him for Thursday's Super Cup game against Mallorca.

Real, LaLiga leaders with 43 points, will look to retain their Super Cup title in the four-team tournament in Saudi Arabia.