Vinicius handed two-match suspension, cleared to play in Super Cup
Sport

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Valencia v Real Madrid - Estadio de Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - January 3, 2025 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior clashes with Valencia's Stole Dimitrievski before he is shown a red card by referee Cesar Soto Grado REUTERS/Pablo Morano

08 Jan 2025 06:08AM
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr has been given a two-match ban for violent conduct in his team's 2-1 LaLiga win at Valencia on Friday, the Spanish FA (RFEF) confirmed on Tuesday.

Vinicius was sent off for slapping Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in the second half at the Mestalla stadium when his team were trailing 1-0.

After an appeal by the club, the RFEF suspended the striker for two league games, clearing him for Thursday's Super Cup game against Mallorca.

Real, LaLiga leaders with 43 points, will look to retain their Super Cup title in the four-team tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Source: Reuters

