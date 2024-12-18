Vinicius Jr named FIFA player of 2024, Bonmati takes women's award again

DOHA :Brazil and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr was named FIFA men's player of the year in Doha on Tuesday, with Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati winning the women's award for the second year in a row.

Vinicius scored 24 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions to help Real Madrid clinch the LaLiga and Champions League double, and he also netted in their Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund.

The Brazilian won the award ahead of Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri and his teammate at Real, England's Jude Bellingham.

The 24-year-old, who narrowly missed out on the Ballon d'Or to Rodri in October, was in Doha to collect the award, with Real in Qatar for Wednesday's FIFA Intercontinental Cup final against Mexico's Pachuca.

"It seemed impossible when I played barefoot in the streets of Sao Goncalo and now I'm here," Vinicius said.

Bonmati retained the FIFA women's player of the year award ahead of Zambia's Barbra Banda and Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen, having also won the women's Ballon d'Or for the second consecutive year in October.

The 26-year-old helped her club to a domestic treble last season in a campaign in which Barca also retained the Champions League, and Bonmati scored in the semi-final and final when Spain won the Nations League in February.

"I'm very grateful for this award, but I always say that this is a team effort, with a Barca that won everything and the national team," Bonmati said.

Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti won the best men's coach award, after the Italian led his club to the league and Champions League double last season.

"I want to share this with the club, with my president and with my players, those of the best club in the world," Ancelotti said.

Emma Hayes won the best women's coach award, after taking the U.S. to the gold medal at this year's Olympic Games having taken Chelsea to the WSL title last season, her fifth successive league win with the club.

Alejandro Garnacho won the Puskas Award, for best goal of the year for the Argentine winger's strike for Manchester United against Everton in the Premier League in November last year.

Brazil's Marta won the inaugural Marta Award, for the best goal in women's football, taking the prize named in her honour for her goal against Jamaica in June of this year.

The best women's goalkeeper award went to American Alyssa Naeher of the Chicago Red Stars while Emiliano Martinez of Argentina and Aston Villa took the men's award.