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Vinicius Jr nets double as Real Madrid dispatch Man City in Champions League last 16
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Vinicius Jr nets double as Real Madrid dispatch Man City in Champions League last 16

Vinicius Jr nets double as Real Madrid dispatch Man City in Champions League last 16
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round 16 - Second Leg - Manchester City v Real Madrid - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - March 17, 2026 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Vinicius Jr nets double as Real Madrid dispatch Man City in Champions League last 16
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round 16 - Second Leg - Manchester City v Real Madrid - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - March 17, 2026 Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger and Vinicius Junior celebrate after the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Vinicius Jr nets double as Real Madrid dispatch Man City in Champions League last 16
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round 16 - Second Leg - Manchester City v Real Madrid - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - March 17, 2026 Manchester City's Bernardo Silva walks off the pitch after being shown a red card REUTERS/Phil Noble
Vinicius Jr nets double as Real Madrid dispatch Man City in Champions League last 16
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round 16 - Second Leg - Manchester City v Real Madrid - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - March 17, 2026 Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa celebrates after the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Vinicius Jr nets double as Real Madrid dispatch Man City in Champions League last 16
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round 16 - Second Leg - Manchester City v Real Madrid - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - March 17, 2026 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City's Erling Haaland after the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
18 Mar 2026 06:06AM (Updated: 18 Mar 2026 06:13AM)
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MANCHESTER, England, March 17 : Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr scored twice as the Spanish side eased into the Champions League quarter‑finals on Tuesday, beating 10-man Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium to complete a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Vinicius put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute after the VAR judged Bernardo Silva to have handled his shot on the line, a decision that also reduced City to 10 men and made an already daunting task seemingly impossible.

Pep Guardiola's men were not waving the white flag however and Erling Haaland levelled in the 41st minute when he tapped in a pass from Jeremy Doku from close range.

City's Doku and Rayan Ait-Nouri and Real Madrid's Federico Valverde and Vinicius had second-half goals chalked off before Vinicius completed his brace with the last kick of the game from the edge of the six-yard box in the 93rd minute.

The Spaniards, 15-times winners of Europe's elite club competition, had stunned 2023 champions Manchester City 3-0 in last week's first leg in Madrid when Valverde struck a hat-trick.

Source: Reuters
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