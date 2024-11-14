Vinicius Jr to replace Rodrygo for injury-depleted Brazil

Brazil coach Dorival Jr said striker Vinicius Jr would start Thursday's South American World Cup qualifier against Venezuela in place of Rodrygo.

Vinicius Jr, who missed Brazil's victories over Peru and Chile last month with a neck injury, will be back in the starting lineup after Real Madrid teammate Rodrygo suffered a muscle injury in Saturday's 4-0 win over Osasuna in LaLiga.

Compatriot Eder Militao will undergo surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sustained in the same game.

"I think we've had some very complicated situations recently. Unfortunately, one injury after another... now with Militao," Dorival said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Dorival added that midfielder Andre and left back Guilherme Arana will be assessed to see if they are fit to face Uruguay next week as they missed training for medical reasons.

"A more detailed assessment will be made after the Venezuela game so that we can make the necessary changes. For now, we will try to recover from the way the injuries have been dealt with," he said.

Brazil's record scorer Neymar returned for his club Al-Hilal last month after a year out with a serious knee injury.

However, he has been sidelined again after suffering a hamstring injury in last week's 3-0 win over Iranian side Esteghlal in the Asian Champions League Elite.

"Neymar's return, it has been gradual. It's not easy to go through a moment like that. It makes you stronger and more resilient. Nobody wants it to happen, but it did. We're rooting for all of them and praying for a speedy return."

Dorival said that his team would be looking to capitalise on the momentum they have built up after winning their last two games leaving them in fourth place in South American qualifying with 16 points from 10 games.

"If we can repeat what we did in the last two matches... we will be gaining momentum. Nothing is over. We are showing an improvement, even if it is not what we were looking for."

Brazil travel to Venezuela on Thursday and host third-placed Uruguay five days later.