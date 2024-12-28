Logo
Vinicius Jr should have won Ballon d'Or, says Ronaldo
Vinicius Jr should have won Ballon d'Or, says Ronaldo

Soccer Football - 2024 Dubai Globe Soccer Awards - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - December 27, 2024 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo poses after winning the Best Middle East Player award Globe Soccer/Handout via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid Celebrate Winning LaLiga - Cibeles Fountain, Madrid, Spain - May 12, 2024 Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr waves to the fans during the celebration REUTERS/Ana Beltran/File Photo
28 Dec 2024 03:59PM
Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday weighed in on the decision to hand the men's Ballon d'Or award to Manchester City's Rodri, saying Brazil and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. deserved to win instead.

Vinicius, 24, scored 24 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions to help Real clinch the LaLiga and Champions League double last season, and he also netted in their Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund.

However, he was pipped to the award by Rodri in October, after the midfielder led City to a fourth straight Premier League title last season before inspiring Spain to Euro 2024 success.

The awards ceremony was not attended by Vinicius' club Real, who decided to boycott it in anticipation of him not winning the men's award.

"I really love the way they do their career, (Jude) Bellingham, Lamine (Yamal) now, this young generation, Vinicius, they do a fantastic job," Ronaldo said at the Globe Soccer Awards.

"In my opinion he (Vinicius) deserved to win the golden ball. It was unfair, I say it here in front of everybody," added the Portuguese captain, who has won the award five times.

"They gave it to Rodri, he deserved it too but I think they should have given it to Vinicius because he won a Champions League."

The Ballon d'Or is decided on the basis of a vote by a panel of journalists from the top 100 FIFA-ranked countries.

Source: Reuters

