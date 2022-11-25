Logo
Vinicius Jr. to start for Brazil against Serbia
Vinicius Jr. to start for Brazil against Serbia

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Brazil Training - Al Arabi SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Brazil's Vinicius Junior during training REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

25 Nov 2022 01:59AM (Updated: 25 Nov 2022 01:59AM)
LUSAIL, Qatar : Brazil coach Tite opted to start Vinicius Jr. in a four-man attack for their World Cup Group G opener against Serbia on Thursday.

Tite will unleash Vinicius alongside Neymar, Richarlison and Raphinha, with only two genuine midfielders in Lucas Paqueta and Casemiro as Brazil begin their quest for a record-extending sixth World Cup trophy.

Serbia, who were sweating on Aleksandar Mitrovic's availability due to an ankle injury, named their leading striker in the starting line-up.

He will play alongside Filip Kostic, who was also a last-minute question mark for coach Dragan Stojkovic due to injury, with striker Dusan Vlahovic on the bench.

Brazil:

Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva (c), Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar; Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison.

Serbia:

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Milos Veljkovic, Filip Mladenovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sasa Lukic, Dusan Tadic (c), Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Source: Reuters

