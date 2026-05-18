Vinicius lifts Real Madrid to 1-0 win over Sevilla with Mbappe back in starting role

SEVILLE, Spain, May 17 : Vinicius Jr's first-half strike earned Real Madrid a 1-0 win at Sevilla in LaLiga on Sunday, with forward Kylian Mbappe returning to the starting lineup after being controversially left out by manager Alvaro Arbeloa.

Real stay second in the table on 83 points, with Barcelona having already won the LaLiga title, while Sevilla sit 13th on 43 points with one game remaining.

Sevilla looked the more threatening side early on but fell behind in the 15th minute when Mbappe controlled the ball with his chest and fed Vinicius inside the area and the Brazilian winger finished low into the bottom corner beyond goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Both sides created chances but struggled to convert them, with Mbappe having a goal ruled out for offside in the second half after rounding Vlachodimos.

Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and left back Fran Garcia then proved decisive, denying Sevilla an equaliser in the closing stages.

Much of the focus before kickoff had been on Mbappe after the France captain said he was now a fourth-choice forward following his omission from the starting lineup in Thursday's 2-0 win over Real Oviedo.

The 27-year-old, who missed last weekend's El Clasico defeat by Barcelona with a hamstring injury, was booed on his return when he came off the bench against Oviedo after Arbeloa opted to start Vinicius and Gonzalo Garcia.

Mbappe said his fitness was not an issue, while Arbeloa dismissed suggestions that he had told the Frenchman he was fourth choice, insisting the forward had simply not been ready to start after missing the Barcelona match.

"I'm very satisfied with all my players and their effort," Arbeloa said after Sunday's win.

"We're aware we haven't met our goals. I've been here four months, and both (Vinicius and Mbappe) have tried to give their best, each with their own difficulties.

"I think they're two players any team in the world would want, and if they could, anyone would have them - they're definitely two of the five most game-changing players in the world.

"Today it was Vinicius's turn to score, but Mbappe did a great job - let's see if he has better luck next weekend."

Arbeloa, who took charge after the sacking of Xabi Alonso in January, is expected to leave at the end of the season, with the club reportedly moving closer to appointing Jose Mourinho, who said on Saturday his agent was in contact with Real but that no offer had yet been made.

Real end their LaLiga campaign at home against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.