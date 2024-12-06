Vinicius nears comeback as Ancelotti admits concern over Real slump

MADRID : Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that forward Vinicius Jr will return for their Champions League match against Atalanta next week, as the team seeks to regain momentum in their LaLiga encounter with Girona on Saturday.

The Brazilian sustained a leg muscle injury in their 3-0 LaLiga win at Leganes on Nov. 24 before Real slumped to two defeats in three games, losing to Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao either side of a home win over Getafe.

"Seeing Vinicius back is good news, it gives us more encouragement," Ancelotti told a press conference on Friday.

"He has recovered very well. He won't be in tomorrow's game but he'll be ready for the next one, in the Champions League."

Both Vinicius and David Alaba were seen during the team's training session on Friday but the Austria defender needs more time to recover full fitness.

"Alaba has encouraged us a lot in training but he needs another month to be ready to play in January," Ancelotti added.

"In December he will continue to work individually and little by little he will also join the team. But the deadline for him is next year."

Real, second in the standings and four points behind Barcelona with a game in hand, visit Girona, with Ancelotti's side having lost five of their last 11 games across all competitions.

Three of those defeats were in the Champions League, where the defending champions sit 24th on six points - the last spot that qualifies for the knockout round playoffs.

"I'm worried and it's normal, but it's not a funeral," said the Italian coach. "We're still in the fight in all competitions.

"(We recognise) our problems, but we have to be optimistic because we have a quality squad. We haven't played at our best, but we're convinced that we're going to do it, sooner or later. My level of concern is medium."

The Italian coach seemed just as calm about the form of forward Kylian Mbappe, who has been under scrutiny after missing his second penalty in a week in their 2-1 defeat at Bilbao on Wednesday.

"He is aware (he hasn't been at his best)," Ancelotti said.

"Obviously we are with him. He's not playing at his best, but there are many who aren't either and are not aware of it. He is. And he's doing everything he can to do it as soon as possible.

"He has improved a lot when it comes to intensity of the game. Against Getafe he did 600 metres at maximum intensity and against Athletic he did 500. It's a good level. We have to support him, but that doesn't mean he has to play every game."