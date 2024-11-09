Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Vinicius treble as Real return to winning ways
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Vinicius treble as Real return to winning ways

Vinicius treble as Real return to winning ways
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Osasuna - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - November 9, 2024 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their fourth goal and completes his hat-trick REUTERS/Susana Vera
Vinicius treble as Real return to winning ways
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Osasuna - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - November 9, 2024 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action with Osasuna's Lucas Torro REUTERS/Susana Vera
Vinicius treble as Real return to winning ways
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Osasuna - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - November 9, 2024 Real Madrid's Endrick in action with Osasuna's Lucas Torro REUTERS/Susana Vera
Vinicius treble as Real return to winning ways
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Osasuna - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - November 9, 2024 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts REUTERS/Susana Vera
Vinicius treble as Real return to winning ways
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Osasuna - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - November 9, 2024 Osasuna's Lucas Torro in action with Real Madrid's Luka Modric REUTERS/Susana Vera
09 Nov 2024 11:09PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr scored a hat-trick to help the LaLiga champions snap a two-game winless run in all competitions with a commanding 4-0 victory over Osasuna on Saturday.

The Brazilian forward opened the scoring in the 34th minute after taking a Jude Bellingham pass in his stride to beat the offside trap and firing an unstoppable strike past goalkeeper Sergio Herrera.

Bellingham recovered his scoring instinct by netting his first goal of the season with a brilliant finish eight minutes later, lobbing the ball over the goalkeeper to extend Real's lead.

Vinicius wrapped up the home side's win with strikes in the 61st and 69th minutes, helping second-placed Real climb to 27 points, six behind leaders Barcelona. Osasuna are fifth on 21 points.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement